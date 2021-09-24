- Advertisement -

Just ahead of officially entering the Billboard Latin Music Awards Hall of Fame, Daddy Yankee reminded the world why he’s ‘El Jefe’ at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night in Miami, reports Billboard.com.

Rolling up to the Watsco Center stage in a subway car thanks to some clever visual trickery, Yankee ran through his new single ‘Métele Al Perreo’ from his upcoming album.

After the performance, Yankee accepted the Hall of Fame honor.

During a Q&A with Billboard VP/Latin Industry Lead Leila Cobo the day prior, DY said he’s “still working on” the album that ‘Métele Al Perreo’ hails from, but “we’re almost at the end.”

Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez known professionally as Daddy Yankee, is a Puerto Rican singer, songwriter and rapper.

He is known as the King of Reggaetón by music critics and fans alike.

Daddy Yankee is the artist who coined the word reggaeton in 1994 to describe the new music genre that was emerging from Puerto Rico that synthesized American hip-hop, Latin Caribbean music, and Jamaican reggae rhythms with Spanish rapping and singing.