Darshan Raval opens up on his upcoming track ‘Duniya Chhor Doon’

Darshan Raval is all set to release his latest single 'Duniya Chhor Doon', a quintessential romantic number and will be released on October 18.

By Glamsham Bureau
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
Singer-composer Darshan Raval is all set to release his latest single ‘Duniya Chhor Doon’. The track is a quintessential romantic number and will be released on October 18.

Darshan is also known for his tracks like ‘Jannat ve’ which was a monsoon special song.

Raval on his end hopes his fans continue to give him the unwavering support as he gears up for this song’s release: “‘Duniya Chhor doon’ is a song I believe my fans will enjoy. They have lapped up every track of mine and it’s this unwavering support that pushes me to better myself with every track. Our entire team has worked very hard to create this number and I sincerely hope that the audiences enjoy it just as much as they have enjoyed my previous songs” he says.

The track will be released on Indie Music Label’s official Youtube channel.

