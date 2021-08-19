Darshan Raval’s ‘Shershaah’ number now an OST video

- Advertisement -

As the song video ‘Kabhii Tumhhe’ of the recent film ‘Shershaah’ releases, Darshan Raval, who lent his voice for the song, expresses his gratitude to be part of a Bollywood OST video for the first time.

Darshan Raval, on his part, said, “Kabhii Tumhhe is not just a song, it’s an emotion. This track about true love, longing, separation and the promise of being there for each other for not just this but the next few lifetimes makes you emotional.

“I feel happy and blessed to be a part of this song as well as getting the opportunity to feature in the video for a Bollywood OST for the first time. You neither get such beautiful tracks or an opportunity like this every day. I have given my everything to the song, and I hope the listeners will identify with the emotions and feel of it.”

The song is written by Rashmi Virag and composed by Javed-Mohsin and produced by Sony Music.