Debut solo album of 'Blackpink' singer Lisa out in stores

Seoul, Sep 10 (IANS) Blackpink’s Lisa is the latest member of the K-pop girl group to make her solo debut with her single album ‘Lalisa’, which was released on Friday.

The singer took to Instagram and shared the announcement as she wrote, “Lisa first single album ‘Lalisa’ is out now.”

After releasing multiple video teasers, the 24-year-old singer released the two-song project, featuring the title track ‘Lalisa’ and another song titled ‘Money’. Teddy and Bekuh Boom wrote and composed ‘Lalisa’s’ title track.

Lisa is the third member of Blackpink to release solo material. Jennie was the first, releasing her single aptly titled ‘Solo’ in 2018. Rosé followed in March 2021, releasing her project ‘-R-‘, which featured the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US No. 1 smash ‘On the Ground’ and ‘Gone’.

Jisoo will be the final member of the quartet to make her solo debut, the group’s label YG Entertainment confirmed last year, according to Billboard.com.

Blackpink is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

Lisa will perform ‘Lalisa’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Friday.

