Desert-Rockers ‘The Howlers’ release debut EP ‘The Sum Of Our Fears’

Today The Howlers release their debut EP ‘The Sum Of Our Fears’. Having gained critical acclaim for their sun-soaked West Coast sound, along with latest single ‘Never Enough’, which premiered on 1883 Magazine and supported by Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6, the London based Desert Rockers are paving their way to becoming one of the most exciting new bands of 2021. Capturing their ferocious and broodingly emotive performances, this EP is exploding with bluesy riffs, gritty rock and utterly unforgettable choruses.

Produced and mixed by Theo Verney (Lazarus Kane, FEET, FUR) and Tarek Musa (Circa Waves, Kagoule) at Echo Zoo Studios, and mastered at Third Man Records, the EP tackles navigating through struggles in life by remembering to find light in darkness, searching for beauty in despair.

“The Sum of Our Fears is simply exactly that, music we wrote to help us understand and come to terms with all the hard times we have been through, it’s fair to say we have had more than our fair share but through it all we are still here, we didn’t make this record to be no1 in the charts we made it because it meant alot to all of us, what we poured into these songs was more than we ever hoped for and everyone that has worked on it has done the same, from the quiet moments in need of a hug, to the long days in the studio to the blood sweat and tears of making it a reality, we are still here” says frontman Adam Young

The Howlers are Adam Young (vocals, guitar), Cameron Black (drums) and Guus ter Braak (bass). With influences ranging from afro beat, West Coast psych music and timeless seventies classics, the East London trio have undertaken three UK-wide tours since their formation over a year ago. The band quickly established themselves as one of the UK’s must-see live acts.

Since their return in March with ‘I Don’t Love You All The Time’, The Howlers have already received rave reviews. With the upcoming release of ‘The Sum of Our Fears’, and live shows planned for later this year, The Howlers are on their way to becoming one of the most exciting new bands of 2021.

‘The Sum Of Our Fears’ Tracklist:

SIDE A

Lost Without You I Don’t Love You All The Time

SIDE B

Never Enough The Borderline The Sum Of Our Fears