Diana Ross' first album in 15 years set for Sept release

Adv.

Los Angeles, June 17 (IANS) Diana Ross has shared details of her first album in 15 years, titled “Thank You”.

“Thank You” is the follow-up to Ross’s 2006 album “I Love You”, and was recorded entirely in her home studio during the pandemic, reports bbc.com. Due for release in September, this will be Ross’s 25th solo studio album and 43rd overall.

“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love,” the 77-year-old veteran singer said in a statement.

Adv.

“I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time,” she added.

The title track, released on Thursday midnight, is a gospel-pop number that recalls the star’s Motown years.

A press release said the album “offers a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness” and that “with its songs of happiness, appreciation, and joy, it wholeheartedly acknowledges that we are in this all together”.

Adv.

Ross has co-written all 13 tracks, working with a variety of contemporary names including Jack Antonoff, who has emerged as a key collaborator for female artistes like Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, St Vincent and Lorde.

The soul singer started her career at Motown in the 1960s, achieving stardom with The Supremes, on chartbusters such as “Baby Love”, “Stop! In The Name Of Love” and “You Keep Me Hanging On”.

–IANS

Adv.

dc/vnc