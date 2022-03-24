Diljot Garcha ready with his upcoming track ‘Reh Ni Hunda’

- Advertisement -

Music director Diljot Garcha gets candid about his equation with actor Harish Verma and their upcoming song, ‘Reh Ni Hunda’.

On praising Harish Verma, he says: “He is focused on his art. He is very serious about how he can make the scene more believable and bring emotion to an act. You’ll see him laughing and having fun on set but once I say action, its a complete switch into the role. He’s a gem of a person and thorough professional.”

“He has an aura that he brings on set and is very humble and helpful. When I met him for the first time, I was very nervous and scared because you are meeting somebody you have only seen on the big screen. It was a wonderful experience working with him.”

Music director Diljot and Punjabi singer- actor Harish shot the entire track in Canada. It also features Harleen Kaur Utradhi.

Diljot, best known for his direction in songs like ‘Mera Jee Karda’ by Deep Jandu and Jonita Gandhi, ‘Gallan Ne 2’, ‘Front fire’, ‘Nachna Payu’, ‘Gumaan’, ‘Kinaare’ by Sharry Mann, has also given visual effects to Diljit Dosanjh’s hit song ‘Lover’.

Talking about the song ‘Reh Ni Hunda’ he says: “This song is a story of unrequited love and betrayal. This story shows how a simple mis-understanding and lack of communication can bring an end to long standing relationships.”

Speaking about Harleen, he says: “Female lead for this song is very charming Harleen. She has done a few songs before but this is her first major shoot with a big artist like Harish. She did great.”

Spilling beans on his shooting experience in Canada, he adds: “Shooting in the outskirts and beautiful locations have of Canada have been surreal. I have been here since 2018, and really love to shoot here especially in Toronto. I hope audiences will love the beautiful locations we have captured in the song suitable to the theme. It was really great altogether.”