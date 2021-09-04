Dimple Jhangiani, Waseem Mushtaq reunite for Punjabi cover song

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Television actress Dimple Jhangiani is excited to reunite with ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Waseem Mushtaq for a Punjabi cover song titled ‘Mann Bharya.

The duo had earlier featured together in the television show ‘Amrit Manthan’.

- Advertisement -

Dimple says, “I’m excited to unite with Waseem after eight years. ‘Mann Bharya’ will be a treat for our fans. When Waseem offered me the song, I could not refuse the offer. In fact, I was super excited as I was looking forward to making a debut in the music video industry for a long time now.”

The actress, who is remembered for shows like ‘Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi’, ‘Meri Durga’ and ‘Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat’, adds, “After marriage, I have not taken up daily soaps. I balance my time doing cameos and ads. Acting is my passion and I will never take a break from it. In fact, if something very interesting comes my way, be it a daily soap or a web series or a song, I would love to grab the opportunity.”

- Advertisement -

Waseem will sing the song originally sung by B. Praak, while his wife Ayshaa Saeed will direct the video.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

ila/arm