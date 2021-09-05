DJ Sheizwood to dedicate launch of 'Peete Peete Pi Gaya' to Sidharth

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) DJ Sheizwood is returning with another single, ‘Peete Peete Pi Gaya’ after ‘Main Sharabi’. The release date of the song has been delayed due to the demise of television actor Sidharth Shukla and now it will release on September 6. DJ Sheizwood says the track will be dedicated to the late actor.

He says: “There are very few actors’ journeys which leave an indelible mark on you and Sidharth Shukla was one of them, he led his journey with dignity and aplomb. Extremely entertaining and fitness is what I saw as common factors amongst us. We had scheduled the launch of the song the same day as his demise but pushed it ahead as a mark of respect and remembrance for him, we are dedicating the song to him with due credits.”

DJ Sheizwood adds: “He will remain close to our hearts always and we hold a prayer for him the day we all get together for the official launch. This song celebrates life and will be dedicated to him and my entire team feels for him.”

It is a rhythmic number with funky beats and Hindi-Punjabi lyrics. The song starts with a fun opening verse and then launches into club mode with the party beats.

DJ Sheizwood shares: “This is our festive offering to the audience. Festivals are just around the corner and setting up a new playlist is a priority. Hope the audience likes it as much as we do.”

‘Peete Peete Pi Gaya’ is sung by Shabab Sabri and DJ Sheizwood, music of the track is composed by DJ Sheizwood, lyrics by Vanish Vish and it features Simran Ahuja, Tousif Sultan and Ali Shaquib. It is directed by Aziz Zee and produced by Inndresh Badola and PS Creations.

–IANS

ila/kr