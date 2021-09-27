HomeMusicNews

Doja Cat was called Amy Winehouse during her teens

Rapper Doja Cat has said that she was likened to late singer Amy Winehouse, during her teenage years because of her make-up style.

By Glamsham Bureau
Rapper Doja Cat has said that she was likened to late singer Amy Winehouse, who died of alcohol poisoning in 2011, during her teenage years because of her make-up style.

Doja Cat said: “I used to do a giant cat-eye and the kids (in my high school) used to call me Amy Winehouse and other names that they thought were funny but weren’t.

“I’ve been learning how to do this cat eyeliner over the years, and I finally perfected it.”

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, eventually purchased an eyeshadow palette and just “went crazy” with it, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The ‘Juicy’ hitmaker Elle.com: “I had every colour in the rainbow and I went crazy with that. I definitely didn’t know how to prime my eyes, so nothing looked that great, but I kept going.”

Doja Cat earlier revealed that she’s become more restrained on social media since finding fame.

The rapper was hugely enthusiastic about social media before she released her debut album ‘Amala’ in 2018, but she shared that she’s become more cautious with her posts over recent years.

Source@dojacat
