Door Ho Gaya song out now: Sharad Malhotra and Adaa Khan’s intense love story give us goosebumps

The viewers have seen how many TV actors are collaborating for music videos these days. Sharad Malhotra and television’s hottie Adaa Khan are all set to be seen in a music video.

‘Door Ho Gaya’ song is out now. Adaa and Sharad’s fans are super happy to see them together. The duo is quite popular among the fans and it will be simply a delight to see Sharad and Adaa together.

The story narrates that while falling in love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, it’s those pangs of separation that put a couple’s emotions to test. #DoorHoGaya, delves into what one feels when the lovers are taken away from them.

Adaa and Sharad are in a completely different look in the music video. This intense song bring intense chemistry between the leads. In the video, it is shown as Pakistan artists are banned in India and they get separated. So they write letters to each other. Its an intense love story which will give surely give you goosebumps.

The song has been written by Akhil Sachdeva and Akshay Tripathi. The Music Video has been directed by Mohit Middha & Puneet Bedi aka Frame Singh and has been shot in a grand scale.

Check out Sharad Malhotra and Adaa Khan’s intense love story in Door Ho Gaya song below: