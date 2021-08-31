Drake confirms release date of ‘Certified Lover Boy’

- Advertisement -

After a cryptic video last week on ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’, Drake confirmed that his long-awaited new album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’, is just over the horizon.

The Canadian rap star posted an image of 12 expectant mom emojis on Instagram along with the all-caps message “Certified Lover Boy September 3.”

Last week, Drake seemed to hint that CLB was imminent on ESPN’s flagship programme ‘SportsCenter’, sneaking in an image of a fan holding up a sign reading “CLB September 3” in between baseball highlights.

Drake is the highest-certified digital singles artiste ever in the United States, having moved 142 million units based on combined sales and on-demand streams. The pop star has won four Grammy awards along with several others accolades.

On August 18, Drake revealed he contracted COVID-19 amid the pandemic, which led to temporary hair loss, a noted side-effect of the virus. Drake was also one of the first celebrities to publicly test for the virus in March 2020, having been in contact with Kevin Durant, who had tested positive.