Ek Haseeno Ne poster: Shaheer Sheikh and Nikki Tamboli twinning in blue outfits

Shaheer Sheikh and Nikki Tamboli's fans have new reason to rejoice now as they will be seen Ek Haseeno Ne music video

By Shweta Ghadashi
Ek Haseeno Ne poster Shaheer Sheikh and Nikki Tamboli twinning in blue outfits pic courtesy instagram
Shaheer Sheikh and Nikki Tamboli’s fans have new reason to rejoice now. The actors have collaborated for an upcoming music video for the first time. Both Shaheer and Nikki shared the poster of their new music video titled ‘Ek Haseeno Ne’

Shaheer captioned, “The story of betrayal Ek haseena ne 💔 Coming soon on @unitedwhiteflag”.
In the poster, Shaheer and Nikki are seen looking at each other with a beautiful view in the background.

Both are twinning in blue outfits. Fans can’t keep and are already excited for the music video.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh and Nikki Tamboli twinning in blue outfits in Ek Haseeno Ne below:

