Ellie Goulding feared she’d die during severe panic attack

- Advertisement -

Singer Ellie Goulding feared it was the end of her life when she suffered a terrible panic attack while travelling on a train, as she recalled how her mind just “completely crashed”.

Goulding said: “I was on a train, going to my friend’s dad’s funeral, sadly, and I was going back through where I grew up and I remembered the old person that I was and it hadn’t caught up with this new person that I was trying to make myself as a recording artiste, and I think it just completely crashed.”

- Advertisement -

“And just at that moment the train broke down and it was just this coming together of things where it came out in this massive panic of, well I was sweating, and my heart was pounding and I was having palpitations and I had these feelings of dread – which made me think I’m going to die.”

The ‘Love me like you do’ hitmaker added: “I was like, ‘Is this death? Is this dying?’, because that’s how severe it was as a physical reaction.”

- Advertisement -

She feels it is something she has developed as she gets older, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking to Frankie Bridge on the ‘Open Mind’ podcast, Goulding added: “I don’t remember having it when I was younger. It’s possible that I did. I just maybe didn’t interpret it in the right way or I thought that was just who I was, whereas I’ve been able to unpick things a lot more now as I get older.”

- Advertisement -

“I think the first time that it became a physical thing was when I started out in music and it all happened so bloody quickly that I couldn’t catch up with what was going on. My brain couldn’t catch up with my body or the other way around.”