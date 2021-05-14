Adv.
Elton John called Olly Alexander to ask if he’d perform at BRITs

Musician Olly Alexander, who recently performed at the BRIT Awards with Elton John, says Elton John personally requested him to do so.

By Glamsham Bureau
Musician Olly Alexander at the BRIT Awards | pic courtesy: instagram
Musician Olly Alexander, who recently performed at the BRIT Awards with Elton John, says the legendary English singer-songwriter personally requested him to do so.

They performed the song “It’s a sin”, which has been released in support of Elton’s AIDS Foundation.

“Elton phoned me and asked if I would be up for doing a special performance for the BRITs. When I was on stage with him, I thought back to being a little kid watching him at the BRIT Awards and I thought, ‘I just can’t believe I’m doing this’,” Alexander said in an interview with the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column, according to a report in contactmusic.com.

Just before their performance on stage, Elton’s husband gave a speech comparing the pandemic to the AIDS crisis in 1981.

Meanwhile, Alexander, who was part of the band Years & Years with Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkmen, has plans to share unreleased songs soon.

Source@ollyyears
