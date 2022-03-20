- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Emraan Hashmi's new song poster 'Ishq Nahi Karte' is out

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is releasing his new music video ‘Ishq Nahi Karte’ on his birthday, March 24. The poster of the song is out.

Produced by Raj Jaiswal under DRJ Records, the song is written by Jaani and B Praak has lent his voice. The song is also composed by Jaani and B Praak.

- Advertisement -

“I’m very excited for this one and the fans’ response brought so much positivity for me. I can’t wait to give this as my birthday gift to my fans”, said Emraan.

The music video is shot by B2gether Pros in UAE. It also features actress Sahher Bambba who will be seen romancing the actor on-screen. The teaser of the song will be out on March 21.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJudge dismisses lawsuit accusing Amazon of antitrust violation over 3rd-party pricing
Next articlePGA Awards: 'CODA,' 'Succession' win top honours
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kajal Aggarwal

Shehnaaz Gill

Malavika Mohanan

Sidharth Shukla

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,245FansLike
50,302FollowersFollow
6,857FollowersFollow
59,572FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US