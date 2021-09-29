- Advertisement -

Enrique Iglesias recaptured his record for the most number ones on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart as ‘Me Pase’, featuring him and Farruko scores his highest debut on Latin Pop Albums since 2014.

With 32 No. 1s on the almost 27-year list, Iglesias pushes ahead of J Balvin for the most leaders. The latter notched his 31st leader as he locked up the No. 1 spot with ‘In Da Getto’, with Skrillex, on the September 11 dated tally.

‘Me Pase’ takes over atop Latin Airplay thanks to a 26 per cent boost in audience impressions, to 11.3 million, in the U.S. in the week ending September 26, according to MRC Data.

Notably, Iglesias has held the record for the most No. 1s on the Latin Airplay chart almost continuously since 1996, when he achieved his fifth No. 1, then passing Selena (who had a leading four No. 1s at that point).

The Latin Airplay chart began only two years earlier, in 1994. Since then, Iglesias has held the most No. 1s on the list except for a brief time earlier this year, when J Balvin tied with him for the most, when the former notched his 31st No. 1 on the September 11 chart with ‘In Da Getto’.

With ‘Me Pase’ at the summit, Farruko reaches his highest Latin Airplay ranking in 2021 as he’s scored two No. 3 high tracks ‘Perfecta’, with Luis Fonsi and Pepas.

Besides conquering Latin Airplay, Iglesias and Farruko also rule Latin Pop Airplay as ‘Me Pase’ lifts 2-1. Iglesias improves his career total to 25 No. 1s, extending his lead far ahead of second-place Shakira, with 19. Farruko captures his sixth leader.

Sung by Enrique featuring Puerto Rican rapper Farruko, ‘Me Pase’ was released by Sony Music Latin on July 1, 2021, and served as a single off Enrique’s album ‘Final’.