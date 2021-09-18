- Advertisement -

Enrique Iglesias has returned with part one of his FINAL album after releasing ‘Sex & Love’ on March 14, 2014. The Spanish pop star released the much-awaited album on Friday night. He had previously announced it could well be his last album.

Enrique announced the release of his album on Instagram.

- Advertisement -

The 11-track-set includes previously released hits that date back to 2015, including the Nicky Jam-assisted ‘El Perdon’, to his latest summer anthem ‘Me Pase’ with Farruko.

As for the five never-before-heard tracks on the album, standouts include ‘Te Fuiste’, a team-up with Myke Towers produced by Ovy on the Drums, and ‘Pendejo’ released alongside a music video. ‘Te Fuiste’ starts slow with prickly guitars but quickly builds momentum powered by a reggaeton beat, just in time for Myke Towers’ entrance reports Billboard.com.

- Advertisement -

According to Iglesias, there will be a second part to FINAL. “It might be my final album,” Iglesias said during an Instagram Live earlier this month.

“It’s not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It’s something that I have been thinking about for the past few years. There’s going to be Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, but they’re final. I’m in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it’s the right time to put it out and I’ve been thinking about this since 2015.”