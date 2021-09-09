Euphoria reveal first look of new album 'Sale'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Rock band Euphoria has revealed the first look of their upcoming album ‘Sale’ on Thursday.

The band made the announcement on social media. “The first look of SALE !! Euphoria’s signature Tongue in Cheek humor.. Our signature sound, and our signature vibe.. Hamesha hatke! .. Get ready for Bhasad on 14.09.21! And let me know where do I find love !” the band announced on Instagram and Twitter.

The band also revealed that the release date of ‘Sale’ is September 14.

Euphoria has been posting actively on their social media the announcements about their upcoming album ‘Sale’. It seems the new album will be a different kind of album by the band, where lead vocalist Palash Sen would also be seen dancing, as indicated in one of his social media posts.

‘Sale’ will be Euphoria’s eighth music album after ‘Sharnaagat’.

The Indian pop-rock band was formed by Palash Sen in 1988 in Delhi. The name ‘Euphoria’, a term used in psychiatry to describe a feeling one gets in a state of mania, was decided by Palash, who at the time was a student of medicine at the University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

Euphoria released their first studio album titled ‘Dhoom’ in 1998 which gained critical acclaim and commercial success. Their initial singles ‘Dhoom Pichuk Dhoom’ and ‘Maeri’ became the most popular songs in that decade.

Euphoria became the pioneers of rock music in Hindi with albums like ‘Phir Dhoom’, ‘Gully’, ‘Mehfuz’, ‘ReDhoom’ and ‘Item’.

–IANS

eka/kr