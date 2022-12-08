‘Fayaah Fayaah’ featuring Guru Randhawa-Nargis Fakhri music video out

After the audio version of ‘Fayaah Fayaah’ set internet ablaze, makers now drop its fiery video starring Guru Randhawa and Nargis Fakhri. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, this is the third music video from the album ‘Man Of The Moon’. The song is beautifully written and composed by Guru himself, with music production by VEE. The vivacious chemistry of the duo sparks off well in this sci-fi theme video directed by Rupan Bal, making it nothing less than a visual treat.

‘Fayaah Fayaah’ is the third music video from Guru’s album ‘Man of the Moon’ after ‘Signs’ and ‘Fake Love’ that received immense love from the audience. The audio of this fiery track was already out and was very popular among the fans who were also eagerly anticipating the music video.

Guru Randhawa said “Shooting for this lively and upbeat track has been an exciting experience. Nargis and I, both had a lot of fun on the set, especially since it’s sci-fi themed, filming those parts was a completely new experience.”

Nargis Fakhri also says, “Filming a music video and that too with such a fun theme was undoubtedly an exciting ride. Guru is such a cool person to be around that it made the shoot enjoyable. Since this is my first ever music video with Guru, it is a brand-new experience for me and was surely an unforgettable one.”

Rupan Bal who is the director of the music video said, “The whole theme of the music video undoubtedly goes with the song. The lively and fresh pairing of Guru Randhawa and Nargis Fakhri has done nothing but justice to the song.”

T-Series presents ‘Fayaah Fayaah’ written and composed by Guru Randhawa, music production by VEE. Music Video directed by Rupan Bal, featuring Guru Randhawa and Nargis Fakhri. ‘Fayaah Fayaah’ is now out on the T-Series’ YouTube Channel!