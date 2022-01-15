- Advertisement -
From rap to romantic: Brijesh Shandilya on his next single ‘Toota Dil’

By Glamsham Bureau
After the success of his first rap song ‘Kheench Te Nach’ from ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, Brijesh Shandilya is all set to release ‘Toota Dil’, a romantic song about a soldier and his beloved, by the end of the month.

It will be the first time that Shandilya will feature in a music video.

About his new song, Shandilya said: “We had made this song approximately a month ago. Singing a sad romantic song is a completely new experience for me. I have been used to singing party songs and peppy numbers that make people dance.”

He said he has sung sad romantic songs only during jamming sessions or in private parties, but he has never released such a song commercially. “So my fans and audiences don’t know that I even sing sad romantic songs,” he added.

But why a romantic song about a soldier? “We always associate soldiers with hardships on the borders or with wars, but they too have a romantic life,” Shandilya pointed out. “This song is about a soldier and his love story, and how, on his return home, he and his wife have a misunderstanding between them.”

