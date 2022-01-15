From rap to romantic: Brijesh Shandilya on his next single ‘Toota Dil’

- Advertisement -

After the success of his first rap song ‘Kheench Te Nach’ from ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, Brijesh Shandilya is all set to release ‘Toota Dil’, a romantic song about a soldier and his beloved, by the end of the month.

It will be the first time that Shandilya will feature in a music video.

About his new song, Shandilya said: “We had made this song approximately a month ago. Singing a sad romantic song is a completely new experience for me. I have been used to singing party songs and peppy numbers that make people dance.”

- Advertisement -

He said he has sung sad romantic songs only during jamming sessions or in private parties, but he has never released such a song commercially. “So my fans and audiences don’t know that I even sing sad romantic songs,” he added.

But why a romantic song about a soldier? “We always associate soldiers with hardships on the borders or with wars, but they too have a romantic life,” Shandilya pointed out. “This song is about a soldier and his love story, and how, on his return home, he and his wife have a misunderstanding between them.”