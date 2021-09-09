G-Eazy in eerie promo video ahead of album release on Sep 24

- Advertisement -

G-Eazy has returned with a new single titled ‘The Announcement’ along with a promotional video that reveals his upcoming album ‘These Things Happen Too’ will release on September 24.

‘The Announcement’ features G-Eazy highlighting how he’s a different person than who he was at the beginning of his career. He’s more successful, more confident, and more paranoid.

Based on the single cover art, it looks like Eazy is drowning his old self, watching as he sinks to the bottom of a dark abyss. The track’s lyrics mirror the cover as well, with references to monsters, fighting, and making sacrifices to make it to where he is now, according to Complex.com.

Eazy posted a promotional video on his Instagram page along with the caption, “I know it’s been a long, long time…”

In the video, Eazy is seen walking through dark corridors – possibly the hallways of his home – where the only light that shines is from the gleams of his platinum plaques that line the walls. He then gets into the studio as ‘The Announcement’ closes, ending the video with a message of his album release date.

Before this single, G-Eazy linked up with EST Gee to deliver the collab ‘At Will’ along with visuals for the track. Similar to the promo material and cover art for ‘The Announcement’, ‘At Will’ comes with an eerie, distorted video directed by Walker Flocker.

Gerald Earl Gillum known professionally as G-Eazy, is an American rapper. His first major label album ‘These Things Happen’ was released in 2014, his second studio album ‘When It’s Dark Out’ was released in 2015. It featured the single ‘Me, Myself & I’, which reached the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

His third album ‘The Beautiful & Damned’ was released in 2017, featuring ‘No Limit’ and the EP ‘B-Sides’ released in 2019.