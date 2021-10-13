29.4 C
Mumbai
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
HomeMusicNews

Gallan Bholiya poster out: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana falling into each other’s eyes

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana come together again for new music video titled “Gallan Bholiya

By Glamsham Editorial
- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana come together again for a new music video titled “Gallan Bholiya”, the song has been crooned by Himanshi herself.

Sharing the poster of the music video on Instagram, Asim wrote, “Song -Gallan Bholiya. Singer @iamhimanshikhurana, FT @asimriaz77.official.” As mentioned in the poster, the song will release on October 22.

Both featured together in the music videos of “Afsos Karoge”, “Kalla Sohna Nai”, “Khyaal Rakhiya Kar”, “Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam” among others.

- Advertisement -

Check out the Gallan Bholiya poster below:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal breaks down after Jay Bhanushali abuses his family
Next articleAvika Gor: Being a producer has made me a more humble actor
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,864FansLike
44,637FollowersFollow
6,303FollowersFollow
57,580FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv