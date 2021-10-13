Gallan Bholiya poster out: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana falling into each other’s eyes

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana come together again for a new music video titled “Gallan Bholiya”, the song has been crooned by Himanshi herself.

Sharing the poster of the music video on Instagram, Asim wrote, “Song -Gallan Bholiya. Singer @iamhimanshikhurana, FT @asimriaz77.official.” As mentioned in the poster, the song will release on October 22.

Both featured together in the music videos of “Afsos Karoge”, “Kalla Sohna Nai”, “Khyaal Rakhiya Kar”, “Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam” among others.

- Advertisement -

Check out the Gallan Bholiya poster below: