Garbe Ki Raat Song Out Now: Rahul Vaidya and Nia Sharma flaunting their Garba moves in vibrant outfits

Nia Sharma and Rahul Vaidya have left their fans awestruck in their new song Garbe Ki Raat which released today.

Both artists announced the news on their respective social media accounts a few days ago. They have now officially shared the poster for their upcoming song ‘Garbe Ki Raat,’ which has left us speechless.

Nia wore a beautiful pink lehenga wearing statement silver jewellery and mirror embedded blouse, she looks sultry whereas Rahul wore an embellished denim jacket.

The best jodi award should go to the duo for perfect colour coordination.

With its amazing quirky beats, the song promises to make your garba night more exciting. In terms of song credits, ‘Garbe Ki Raat’ is performed by Rahul Vaidya and Bhoomi Trivedi.

Kunwar Juneja, Vijendra Rathore, and Rahul Vaidya wrote the catchy lyrics. Rahul Vaidya composed the song’s music, and Rahul Shetty directed the video.

The sizzling chemistry of Rahul and Nia is worth watching. This is one of the best Garba songs till date.

Check out Rahul Vaidya and Nia Sharma flaunting their Garba moves in vibrant outfits in Garbe Ki Raat Song below: