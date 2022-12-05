Ghani Syaani Song Out Now: Shehnaaz Gill and MC Square’s sizzle chemistry in this sensuous song

Shehnaaz Gill is back with another music video with MC Square. The song titled Ghani Syaani is finally out now.

Shehnaaz is looking drop dead gorgeous in this music video along with her sizzling chemistry with MC Square. She looked sultry in her golden outfit with desert in the background. The song is shot in a desert giving all royal vibes.

Apart from songs, Shehnaaz has been busy with her chat show. She recently launched her new chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Her first guest was RajKummar Rao, who promoted his movie Monica, O My Darling on the show.

She is also set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill and MC Square’s sizzle chemistry in this sensuous song in Ghani Syaani song below: