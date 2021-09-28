HomeMusicNews

Graham Norton to host drag queen singing competition ‘Queen of the Universe’

Irish presenter Graham Norton is set to host 'Queen of the Universe', a new unscripted international drag queen singing competition

By Glamsham Bureau
Irish presenter Graham Norton is set to host ‘Queen of the Universe’, a new unscripted international drag queen singing competition, reports Variety.com. Produced by ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ producers ‘World of Wonder’, the Eurovision-style series finds countries going head to head with their top drag queens putting their real singing voices to the test.

Norton, the host of the long-running talk show ‘The Graham Norton Show’, is no stranger to the ‘Drag Race’ world, having judged the BBC’s successful ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K’. alongside RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Alan Carr over three seasons. He also hosts the U.K. edition of ‘Eurovision Song Contest’ every year, and even appeared in Netflix’s ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’.

‘Queen of the Universe’ will be one of Norton’s most high-profile international hosting gigs to date. The show, which was first revealed in February during ViacomCBS’s investor day presentation, will premiere on the company’s streaming service Paramount Plus on December 2.

Graham William Walker better known by his stage name Graham Norton, is an Irish actor, author, comedian, commentator, and presenter. Well known for his work in the UK, he is a five-time BAFTA TV Award winner for his comedy chat show ‘The Graham Norton Show’ (2007-present) and an eight-time award winner overall.

