Gurmeet Choudhary & Giorgia Andriani come together in Jubin Nautiyal’s ‘Dil Jisse Zinda Hain’!

Much loved actor Gurmeet Choudhary and beautiful Giorgia Andriani come together for a new single ‘Dil Jisse Zinda Hain’ with T-Series! Voiced by soulful singer Jubin Nautiyal, composed by Meet Bros, and penned by Youngveer the music video is out now! ‘Dil Jisse Zinda Hain’ is a love song that takes audiences through a gripping narrative.

Directed by Ivaan, the music video sprinkled with twists and turns features Gurmeet Choudhary in a very stylish and suave look along with Giorgia Andriani’s sensual killer dance moves. If that wasn’t all, ‘Dil Jisse Zinda Hain’ is also a treat for Jubin Nautiyal’s fans, as the celebrated singer experiments with his tone and vocals in this track.

Says Jubin Nautiyal, “I’m really excited about ‘Dil Jisse Zinda Hain’ because I’ve experimented with the tone and vocals in this track and brought in that qawalli influence. I can’t wait to see what my fans have to say.”

Says Gurmeet Choudhary, “Shooting this music video was nothing less than shooting for a film – It has a gripping story and narrative. There’s passion, love, action, twists and turns at every corner. I had an amazing experience working on Dil Jisse Zinda Hain.”

Says Giorgia Andriani, “This is my first music video with T-Series and I couldn’t be more excited. I love dancing and this track allowed me to explore that side of me as an artist. The looks are exotic which gave a touch of glam to the story – I am completely delighted for having worked with such talented artists and such an impeccable production.”

Says composer-duo Meet Bros, “The track has turned out beautifully. It’s a striking blend of ghazal, qawwali and sufi and we’ve used those instruments to complement the track – Jubin Nautiyal did an amazing job on the vocals and audiences are going to love this one.”

Adds director Ivaan, “When we first heard the track, we knew that it would lend itself perfectly to a thrilling narrative. Gurmeet and Giorgia fit their characters to the T. They have amazing onscreen chemistry and all the performances in the song have taken the song to the next level.”

T-Series’ ‘Dil Jisse Zinda Hain’ sung by Jubin Nautiyal, starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Giorgia Andriani is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.