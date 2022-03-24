- Advertisement -
Guru Randhawa and Zahrah Khan reunite with 'Tera Saath Ho'

By Glamsham Bureau
Music duo Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan’s new song ‘Tera Saath Ho’ was released on Thursday.

The track, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, oozes the Punjabi flavour with the prominent hook in the form of a new version of ‘Bajre da sitta’. It marks the second collaboration between Guru and Zahrah after their hit track ‘Dance Meri Rani’.

Talking about the song, Guru Randhawa said, “When you hear ‘Tera Saath Ho’ you will know it’s a very unique track and I was happy to collaborate with Zahrah Khan again after the massive success of ‘Dance Meri Rani'”.

The music video of ‘Tera Saath Ho’, which has been penned by Bagchi and Shabbir Ahmed, stars Guru, Zahrah and Karan Wahi, and promises some electric chemistry between Zahrah Khan and Karan Wahi as Guru steps in to bring the pop Punjabi flavour.

Karan Wahi said, “This track ‘Tera Saath Ho’ is something that I immediately loved when I heard it. Every moment on the set filming this track with Guru, Zahrah and Collin felt like a party.”

Zahrah S Khan added, “Audiences really showered ‘Dance Meri Rani’ with a lot of love and Guru and I hope to bring them another hit with ‘Tera Saath Ho’.”

Music composer Tanishk Bagchi shared that the track allowed him to experiment with sounds, “I wanted to experiment and push the envelope with ‘Tera Saath Ho’ and Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan really took it to the next level.”

Collin Dcunha, who has directed the music video, said, “The music video of this track is based on a photographer and his muse – The chemistry between Zahrah and Karan, the camaraderie between Guru and them, the vibrancy and colours just make this track something you don’t want to miss.”

Produced by T-Series, ‘Tera Saath Ho’ with vocals by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan and featuring Guru Randhawa, Zahrah Khan and Karan Wahi is available to stream on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

