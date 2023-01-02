Guru Randhawa and Sheehnaaz Gill are all set to spread magic and charm with their chemistry in the upcoming music video Moon Rise.

The music video is all set to drop online on January 10th. Before the release of the video, it seems that the two stars are up to some mischief and the latest video is proof.

Guru Randhawa and Sheehnaaz Gill are all set to spread magic and charm with their chemistry in the upcoming music video Moon Rise. The music video is all set to drop online on January 10th.

Shehnaaz Gill looked stunning in red high slit dress. Guru, on the other hand, looked dapper in a peach coat and matching shirt. Guru sat on one leg and Shehnaaz stood with him in front of a beach. The video opened with Shehnaaz asking him to keep his hand on her legs. He tried to cover Shehnaaz’s leg but the actress refused him and said, “Idhar dekho.”

Check out Guru Randhawa shares BTS moments from music video with Shehnaaz Gill below: