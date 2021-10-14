29.4 C
Mumbai
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Guru Randhawa, Mrunal Thakur’s ‘snow fight’ in Kashmir!

Guru Randhawa and Mrunal Thakur had a hell of a time on the sets of their next single 'Aise Na Chhoro'.

By Glamsham Editorial
Guru Randhawa and Mrunal Thakur in Director Aashish Panda's Aise Na Chhoro Mujhe
Guru Randhawa and Mrunal Thakur had a hell of a time on the sets of their next single ‘Aise Na Chhoro’. While the entire team was under layers of clothes freezing in minus 10 degree, both the artists were having snow fights and were riding on the snow mobile all around the location.

Guru and Mrunal were having such a blast on the set while filming in Kashmir, so much so that director Aashish Panda had to intervene and remind them they were shooting for the music video and had to get in their character.

Both these artists who have paired for the first time together for a music video got along like a house on fire and completely forgot that the cameras were still rolling.

Going by the camaraderie Guru and Mrunal share, we can’t wait to watch ‘Aise Na Chhoro Mujhe’ to catch their electric chemistry.

Presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the love song penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Manan Bhardwaj, is an achingly sweet romantic track that tells a modern-day Romeo-Juliet story.

