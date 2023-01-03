scorecardresearch
Guru Randhawa shares the poster of Moonrise with Shehnaaz Gill

Guru Randhawa took to Instagram and treated fans the poster of Moonrise with Shehnaaz Gill.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Guru Randhawa shares the poster of Moonrise with Shehnaaz Gill pic courtesy twitter
Guru Randhawa took to Instagram and treated fans the poster of Moonrise with Shehnaaz Gill. Guru shares the poster and captioned, “Super excited to bring to you #Moonrise from #ManOfTheMoon 🥰 Moon is rising on 10th January 2023. 🌕 Stay tuned. tseries @tseries.official #BhushanKumar @shehnaazgill @sanjoyd @directorgifty @rgbtales_”

In the poster, Guru and Shehnaaz both are seen touching their heads in this romantic poster. The song releases on 10th Jan 2023.

Shehnaaz shot to fame with her participation on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz recently launched her celebrity chat show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal among others marked their presence on her show to promote their movies. 

Check out Guru Randhawa shares the poster of Moonrise with Shehnaaz Gill below:

