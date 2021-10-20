Habit Song Out Now: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s love story will remain in our hearts forever

- Advertisement -

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans cannot keep calm as a music video featuring their two stars, SidNaaz has released early due to SidNaaz fans demands.

This song marks Sidharth Shukla’s last stint impressing the audience with his dancing and acting skills on screen. The song crooned by Shrey Ghoshal and Arko was earlier titled Adhura but on fans demand the makers changed it to Habit.

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen wearing a white gown with sad face and a quote saying, ” Bhichada iss kadar ki ruth hi badal gayi…Ek shaqs saare sheher ko viraan kar gaya….” and remembering all the memories with Sidharth Shukla during the shooting of this song.

The music video of the track features remaining footage from the last time the two shot together for the music video in Goa.

Recently, the fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz demanded the song’s name to be changed to Habit, which was its previous title. The update on the song’s title has left fans excited and overwhelmed.

Sidharth Shukla will be in our hearts forever and SidNaaz will be forever.

Check out Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s love story will remain in our hearts forever in Habit song below: