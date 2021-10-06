Halo Re Halo poster: Sharad Malhotra and Helly Shah look stylish in this new Garba song

- Advertisement -

Halo Re Halo is the latest new Garba song by Mika Singh. Sharad Malhotra shared a poster on his Instagram acount. In this poster Sharad Malhotra is seen in the poster opposite Helly Shah.

He is seen wearing white pants and a t-shirt with a statement jacket. The jacket has a red and yellow print and steals the show. She accessorized the outfit with a silver neckpiece, shades, and white shoes. On the other hand, Helly Shah and Sharad Malhotra have some exciting projects for their fans lined up.

Mika Singh, Payal Dev, and Aditya Dev have collaborated for this amazing Garba song. The song is voiced by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev is the music director. The song will be released on October 7.