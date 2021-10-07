HomeMusicNews

Halo Re Halo Song Out Now: Sharad Malhotra and Helly Shah flaunting their Disco Dandiya moves

The most awaited song of the year is out. Sharad Malhotra and Helly Shah's Halo Re Halo music video is out.

By Shweta Ghadashi
In this poster, Sharad Malhotra is seen in the poster opposite Helly Shah.

He is seen wearing white pants and a t-shirt with a statement jacket. The jacket has a red and yellow print and steals the show. Helly is seen wearing printed crop top and black skirt.

The song is giving us total Garba vibes and we are totally vibing this new Garba song.

Mika Singh, Payal Dev, and Aditya Dev have collaborated for this amazing Garba song. The song is voiced by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev is the music director.

Check out Sharad Malhotra and Helly Shah flaunt their Garba moves in Halo Re Halo song below:

