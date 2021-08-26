HomeMusicNews

Hariharan to perform live, interact with fans digitally

The veteran singer Hariharan will not only be performing live digitally but also engage in an interactive session with his fans during the same.

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Renowned singer Hariharan is all set to perform in a live digital session this week. The veteran singer will not only be performing live digitally but also engage in an interactive session with his fans during the same. For this, Hariharan has collaborated with TakaTak Manch, an initiative by short video platform MX TakaTak.

Commenting on the collaboration, Hariharan said: “Singing live in front of my fans has always been a fantastic experience. The move from performing on-ground to now performing live on digital platforms has been immersive and delightful. In such uncertain times, I’m thankful to MX TakaTak for hosting such an engaging initiative.”

- Advertisement -

“TakaTak Manch helps us interact and bridge the gap between our fans in the most seamless way. I am looking forward to performing and engaging with my fans during the live session,” he further said.

Hariharan’s performance will stream live on MX TakaTak on August 27.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRohit Shetty decodes true feelings of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ contestants
Next articleFreddie Highmore say his role ‘The Good Doctor’ pays tribute to docs
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,552FansLike
43,076FollowersFollow
6,099FollowersFollow
57,427FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv