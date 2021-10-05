Singer-composer Teenu Arora launches ‘Baaki Sab Theek Hai’

- Advertisement -

Harjot Arora aka Teenu Arora with Shahid Mallya is all set to release his new musical single ‘Baaki Sab Theek Hai!’ Irshad Dalal has meticulously confined the lyrics which are melodiously entwined in the music rendered by Teenu Arora. Shahid’s voice glides on the music soothing enough to express the forlorn of the dejected.

This sad number will groove through the minds and lips of the audiences for days to come. Nivedita Chandel sashays through the scenes magnanimously gracing the depth of pain expressed by the song. Zee Music has released it under their banner on Youtube.

- Advertisement -

Teenu has also composed music for various feature films like Mumbai Mast Kallander, Bhawnao Ko Samjho, Kama Sutra 3D, I am Banni (hindi films) to 22 G Tussi Ghaint Ho (Punjabi film), Beautiful love (Malayalam film) and Aa Chhe Aapni Dosti Unlimited a Gujarati film. He has given to background scores to various award-winning short films like Old Kid, My Mother is a Liar, Shatika, Blossom, Kirdaar and many more. His bag of music also contains remixed songs like Balma, Khiladi 786 and many more.

The versatility in the variety of genre played and expressed by Teenu is none other than expertise. This is so flamboyantly depicted when you listen to his music and trench to the tunes of his numbers. Teenu has many projects in the pipeline out of which Baaki Sab Theek Hai is the one. The single is the most awaited number Teenu was waiting to deliver to his audiences. Stay tuned for the new number!