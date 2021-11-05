Himesh Reshammiya drops third song from his 'Surroor 2021' album

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) After the ‘Surroor 2021’ title track and ‘Terre Pyaar Mein’, Himesh Reshammiya has now released the third song titled ‘Aajaa’ from the album ‘Surroor 2021’ which also features the voice of Shannon K, the daughter of Kumar Sanu.

Touted as the party anthem of the year by the makers, the track has been composed, written and performed by Himesh with him acquiring the director’s chair too for the video.

Talking about the song, the composer said, “It’s a full on party track which is very high on energy and yet has a melody which depicts passion and romance with beats which will keep you glued to the dance floor, it has a grand video and I’m very grateful to the audience for giving ‘Surroor 2021’ album so much love And more than 250 million views and 100 million audio streams already in hardly anytime, ‘Aajaa’ will surely satisfy all music lovers who want to party full on a high energy melodious song after this deadly pandemic is almost over and we are all in full on party mode.”

Shot on a grand scale, ‘Aajaa’ also features Khushi Chaudhry alongside Himesh. Prior to this, two songs from the composer-singer’s ‘Surroor 2021’ album, have gone on to become blockbusters as the title track clocked 77 million views and 55 million audio streams and ‘Terre Pyaar Mein’ which registered 175 million views and 45 million audio streams.

