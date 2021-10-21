Hina Khan pens a heartfelt note for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s latest song Habit

- Advertisement -

Television Diva Hina Khan has always been supportive for her friends and fans. She is a total diva and encourages everyone.

Recently Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s last song Habit has been released yesterday (21-10-2021). The song gained a lot of appreciation from Sidnaaz fans and everyone. The memories of Sidharth Shukla will stay with us forever.

The song is a love ballad that will surely tug into everyone’s heartstrings with its heart-wrenching lyrics. The lyrics try to highlight the sweet-bitter bickering that happens between lovers, but more than the lyrics it is the video of the song that steals hearts.

Since the video of the song wasn’t completed, the makers decided to shoot some parts alone with Shehnaaz. The makers also used some BTS clips of the song to complete the video. In short, they tried to create a perfect and wholesome SidNaaz memory with their last unfinished song.

Hina Khan penned a heartfelt note for the song, “They say music is transcendent…Lets make this song like a bridge of music from here to the beyond…he only cared for what’s genuine and real…Lets all make this into a hit a token of our love for the real and genuine soul he was…. Keep smiling up from up there Sid.”

Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla were seen together in Bigg Boss 14 as Toofani Seniors along with Gauahar Khan.

Check out Hina Khan’s post below: