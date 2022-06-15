HipHop girl group XG release teasers for their second single 'Mascara'

- Advertisement -

HipHop / R&B girl group XG have unveiled stunning teasers for their second single ‘Mascara’, which will drop on June 29.

XG is a septet consisting of Jurin, Chisa, Harvey, Hinata, Juria, Maya and Cocona. On March 18, they became the first artists to debut from XGALX, a global entertainment production company with a mission to produce artists with a defined world view, creating a culture of “bold” creativity. The group’s name, “XG”, stands for “Xtraordinary Girls”.



Starting with Jurin, the leader of XG, concept photos and teasers for each XG girl have been released since the 1st of this month. For the first single, Tippy Toes we were treated to the girls dressed all in black, portraying a sleek and powerful image. ‘Mascara’ switches up the vibe, with a new look that gives the girls a new, glamorous and sophisticated look.

After exploding onto the scene with their debut single ‘Tippy Toes’, XG’s second single looks set to push the girls even further, with a whole host of videos being released before the launch to support the stunning single and music video.



‘Mascara’ stands as an anthem for the next generation – emboldened with confidence and compassion. ‘Mascara’ evokes strength, unity, and the bonds of friendship. The bold defiance in the line “don’t mess with my mascara” captures the fresh and fearless spirit of XG.