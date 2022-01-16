R&B singer Raveena Aurora releases Bollywood-inspired track

- Advertisement -

New York-based R&B singer Raveena Aurora, who got the attention of the music industry with her debut album ‘Lucid’ (2019), has released what V Magazine calls an “upbeat track (that) merges Bollywood influences with psychedelic imagery”.

Taking to Twitter to share her excitement over the music video shoot for ‘Rush’, which is what the new track is called, Raveena commented: “I really felt like a real life Bollywood princess in this music video shoot.”

‘Lucid’, incidentally, was named one of the best best albums of 2019 by the music staff of NPR, America’s public radio broadcasting corporation.

“I wrote ‘Rush’ a couple years back and the song was the genesis of me exploring a more intense marriage between Bollywood sounds and the pop/R&B music that I grew up on in America,” the singer, who was born and raised in Queens, said in a statement.

According to V Magazine, “‘Rush’ marries Raveena’s delicate vocals with thumping, Indian-inspired production.”

Accompanying the newly-released song, is a music video that sees the singer take on the persona of Asha, a Punjabi space princess. V Magazine describes the “must-watch” video as “glorious” and “hypnotising”.

“The song and video are centred around a character I created named Asha, a Punjabi space princess,” the singer, a graduate of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, explained in her statement. “(Asha) is transported to a distant planet and learns highly advanced spiritual intelligence from the beings that live there.”

The singer concluded: “I wanted to create a campy ode to the colourful ’80s Bollywood movies and ’70s Western sci-fi movies that I’m obsessed with, complete with a choreographed dance sequence alongside Asha’s alien friends.”