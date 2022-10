Karan Kundrra is back with another music video and it is a love song. Fans are super excited for this love song with Aditi Budhathoki.

Karan’s upcoming music video Inni Si Gal with Aditi Budhathoki is finally out now. Karan and Aditi’s chemistry is on fire. Fans are already in love with this song. We are in love with Karan and Aditi’s stylish outfits.

The song is sung by Stebin Ben, lyrics and composition by Sanjeev Chaturvedi.

Check out Karan Kundrra and Aditi Budhathoki’s sizzling chemistry in this love song Inni Si Gal below: