Irish Cian Ducrot releases a break-up anthem ‘Chewing Gum’

Today rising Irish songwriter, and Darkroom/Polydor UK new priority pop act Cian Ducrot has released his brand new single, ‘Chewing Gum’, a new kind of pop break-up anthem. The track is accompanied by a music video.

Inspired on a tube ride through London, Cian’s songwriting skills truly shines on the bouncy, sunshine-injected like track while his lyrics break down the end of a relationship; calling it as it is. ‘Chewing Gum’ has been written alongside George Gianluca Cunningham, and producers include M-Phazes (Madonna, Noah Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Zara Larsson).

Speaking about the track, Cian says ‘‘Chewing Gum’ was an idea that came one day when I was sitting on the tube, listening to a breakup song where the singer slags off the other person. I was so sick of hearing songs do that, so I decided I wanted to write the opposite. I just wanted to make something fun and lighthearted without placing any blame and that’s what we did!”

His debut single ‘’Know Me Again’’ counts more than 3 millions streams on Spotify and counting. He recently sold out a show in London at the Colours Hoxton performing old favorites from past EPs and new tracks that Cian has been steadily releasing since signing to Darkroom/Interscope Records.

‘Crocodiles’, Cian’s second release off his upcoming EP was stamped as ‘something to treasure’ by CLASH, and also supported by The Independent, Pop Justice and MTV UK among others. Labelled as ‘a phenomenal songwriter’ by Jack Saunders on BBC Radio 1, heralded as ‘one to watch’ by Notion Magazine and ‘on the brink of great things’ by the Daily Star, there’s plenty more to come from the up-and-coming 23-year-old.

