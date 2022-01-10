itsMelinaWorld had her breakthrough during a pandemic

- Advertisement -

Since March 2020, the World was changed forever. What felt like a horror movie soon became our reality. But, the pandemic also presented opportunities to those that ran into dead ends. One of those led to a success story, a 25 year old artist named itsMelinaWorld.

itsMelinaWorld recently just dropped her EP, “Passage through Takayama”. After being stuck in quarantine, Melina decided to use that extra time to go back into what makes her soul complete and that was music production.

She’s no stranger either, having dropped her first project “Mochi Love”, in 2019. But, Melina says even though she wasn’t producing all of the time, her mind was working on a composition that she eventually brought to life with her latest project.

- Advertisement -

When she released her single, “Noble Soul”, it became an instant hit in the lo-fi genre. She didn’t intend for it to bring her attention the way it did.

“You know, I always thought chibi kale would be the track that puts me on the map, but I guess it’s true what they say,” Melina said.

- Advertisement -

It’s always the song that you least expect of to end up having the most impact,” she continued.

Well that indeed is true. If we take a look at the greats of pop music, a lot of the songs that end up having monumental success tend to be the songs that were not written with the intention of being “big”.

- Advertisement -

The recent success of her musical career has allowed Melina to tap into other artistic sides of her life, such as fashion. She used to be a runway model and loved design. Now, she is working on unique and original dresses and t-shirt designs that fans will be able to buy along with her music.

It’s great seeing artists today wear multiple hats and take full advantage of the opportunities the internet provides. While 2020 was one of the most difficult years we have faced in a long time, some people were able to turn tragedy into prosperity.

If you enjoy anime, like Japanese culture, you will definitely fall in love with Melina’s catalog.

With so many artists in the world and endless amount of songs and so little time to listen to them all, you can’t go wrong with itsMelinaWorld.