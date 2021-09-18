- Advertisement -

British singer-song­writer James TW releases HEARTBEAT CHANGES (PART 1) today via Island Records, the first part of his long-awaited second album. The new album includes both of James’ most recent 2021 single + video releases, “Butterflies” (whose lighthearted visual takes the viewer on a hilarious journey inside of a photo booth), and “Hopeless Romantics” (continuing the thread of “Butterflies” with a vivid snapshot of the breakup’s aftermath, with organic instru­ment­ation and emotional refrain).

Of the album, James says: “Heartbeat Changes Part 1 is a collection of songs documenting the emotions & realizations I had after the only break up I’ve ever gone through last year. It’s honest & as personal as my music has even been.”

HEARTBEAT CHANGES (PART 1) is the next eagerly awaited episode in James TW’s saga. Following the release of his debut album Chapters in April 2019 (featuring his billion-streaming “When You Love Someone” along with “Say Love,” and “You & Me,” and accompany­­ing sold-out 10-city European tour, James had commenced work on his next musical ‘chapter’ at the top of 2020. As the world went into pandemic lockdown, he found himself at the end of a six-year relationship. Confronting a flurry of turbulent emotions, he turned to music.

“Everything I wrote was about the breakup,” he admitted. “I basically met her when I was 15 years old. We started going out a year later. We were living together. I was honestly planning the rest of my life around her. It was obviously a big shock to the system, so the songs came flooding out. I wanted to capture all of the different emotions in the aftermath.”

Over a year would elapse before the March 2021 arrival of “Butterflies” which fluttered from a hypnotic riff and finger snaps towards confessions such as “I get drunk. I feel lonely. Try to drown all the noise in my mind, but alcohol doesn’t hold me the way you did.” The verse’s gritty admissions belied the infectiousness of the chorus – and resonated with legions of loyal fans.

“Hopeless Romantics,” released in July, “was actually the first tune I wrote after I moved out,” he recalls. “Many of the songs sort of said, ‘I really miss you’ and hinted at wanting to be back together. This one says, ‘I’m okay now. I don’t need that’. I wanted it to be a happy breakup. I’m proud of that relationship even though it didn’t work out. The song was the last time I went back to the place where we broke up. I just wanted to celebrate what we’d done together.”

In the end, James TW resonates through fearlessly sharing his raw feelings. “I hope my music makes you feel less alone or like someone else knows what you’re going through,” he says. “When you’re brutally honest, there are other people who feel the same way too. I’m trying to learn about myself and understand who I am. The reason I listen to music is it sends me somewhere else. If you step out of your mind for a second when you hear me, that’s great.”

HEARTBEAT CHANGES (PART 1) TRACKLIST:

Butterflies Hopeless Romantics Playlist 6 Years Rose Tinted Glasses