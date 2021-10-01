Jasmin Bhasin shares BTS from her upcoming music video Pyaar Ek Tarfaa with Amaal Mallik

- Advertisement -

Since its announcement, fans have been looking forward to ‘Pyaar…Ek Tarfaa’. To keep up the excitement and just before the song goes live, Jasmin shared BTS from her upcoming song.

She captioned, “ #PyaarEkTarfaa coming soon! @amaal_mallik @sonymusicindia”.In the video, Jasmin is seen wearing a white gown. Amaal and Jasmin both are enjoying their tea time in the balcony. Her makeup scenes. She is looking absolutely stunning in the video.

‘Pyaar… Ek Tarfaa’ has been penned by lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir and composed by Amaal. The mellifluous voices behind the track are of Shreya Ghoshal and Amaal. Produced by Sony Music, the song is expected to drop soon.

Recently Amaal and Jasmin made a special appearance on the reality dance show Dance Dewaane in which Jasmin was seen wearing golden shimmery dress while Amaal, who looked debonair in an all-white ensemble, as they put forth an enchanting performance of ‘Pyaar… Ek Tarfaa’. While Amaal sang a few lines, Jasmin set the mood with her expressions and smile.

Judges of the show Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh and Tushar Kalia contestants, host and the studio audience couldn’t stop praising this beautiful song of love and separation and of course their chemistry. Jasmin and Amaal also spoke about the song and what sets it apart.

Jasmin Bhasin shares BTS from her upcoming music video Pyaar Ek Tarfaa with Amaal Malik