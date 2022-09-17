Jessie Reyez delivers sophomore album ‘Yessie’

Multi-Platinum, multiple award-winning, celebrated truth speaking, multi-hyphenate – recording artist, songwriter, and electric live performer Jessie Reyez is back with her sophomore album YESSIE. Across 11 tracks, Jessie chronicles the journey and range of emotions from love and loss to healing, closure and happiness. The title – her own familial nickname – gives fans a glimpse of the intimacy on this project. Unofficially christened that name at a very young age, the album balances a world of weariness with the clear-eyed truth telling that many abandon after childhood.

YESSIE only boasts one feature from 6LACK, allowing Reyez to remain the standout on this album. This duo is no stranger to collaborations having put out “Imported” from her 2020 debut Before Love Came To Kill Us leading to a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Jessie performed the album’s first single “Mutual Friend” and announced it earlier this summer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Today she shares a VEVO Sessions performance for the album’s focus track “ONLY ONE”.

Jessie’s debut Before Love Came To Kill Us charted Top 5 on Billboard’s R&B Album Chart and amassed over 1.2B global streams. She received high praise from The NY Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Variety, and more, and performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers, and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Earlier this year she performed at Coachella and opened on Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever world tour.

Born in Toronto, Canada to Colombian immigrants, Jessie was raised between worlds. Linguistically and culturally fluid, Jessie has always had music as a universal grounding point. Taught guitar by her father at a young age – Jessie would explore various means of expression from instruments to voice to dance.

In a banner career thus far, Jessie released two critically acclaimed EPs, Kiddo & Being Human In Public, has been nominated for a Grammy award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for her sophomore EP, won 4 Juno Awards for R&B/Soul Recording of The Year, Best Video, and Best New Artist, earned the title of Top Female Debut Album and Top R&B Album of 2020 for her debut album, and made a cameo in Beyonce’s Black is King visual album.