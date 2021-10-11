Jodaa Song Out Now: Aly Goni and Mouni Roy sizzling chemistry in traditional royal look

- Advertisement -

Bollywood’s young actors Mouni Roy and Aly Goni are all set to mesmerize the audience with their periodic love saga ‘Jodaa’.

Being a music album it showcases the love story of a queen who will be seen fighting for her love.

Jodaa is a complete periodic music video that is shot in the royal palace of Jaipur. Jodaa will fight for her love and will make us witness show she will won her lobe back from another woman being a strong personality.

This period drama is set & shot in the grandeur of a royal palace in Jaipur & the music video treats audiences with a larger-than-life experience for the very first time. The music video’s fictional story, screenplay and direction have been done by Jatinder Shah and via this song’s story, we aim to celebrate women who love unconditionally, face hardships in life and still stand out to shine brighter and emerge stronger.

Watch this tale of a queen who is fighting to win her love back from another woman and tell us in the comments below your favorite part of the song.

Jodaa music video is directed by Jatinder Shah and is produced by the VYRL Punjabi banner. The song is crooned by Afsana Khan and it has lyrics penned by Maninder Kailey.

Check out Aly Goni and Mouni Roy sizzling chemistry in traditional royal look in Jodaa song below: