Jodaa teaser: Aly Goni and Mouni Roy give us Jodhaa Akbar vibes

Jodaa teaser: Aly Goni plays a mughal ruler while Mouni Roy a Hindu princess.

By Glamsham Editorial
Naagin fame actress Mouni Roy and Aly Goni have come together for the first time in a music video, Jodaa.

Mouni shared the teaser on Instagram with the caption, “Ek naya gaana, ek naya avtaar aur wahi pyaar ke saath la rahe hai hum #Jodaa – Premiering on 11th October at 11AM on the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel. Set a reminder for it now.”

The teaser hints Aly plays a mughal ruler while Mouni a Hindu princess. The teaser reminds us of Sanjay Leela Bhansali period dramas such as Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

In this fictional story, Mouni will be seen playing a queen who is fighting to win her love back from another woman.

But as the story unfolds, she will be seen coming out of it stronger that will stand as an inspiration to many women. It is an ode that celebrates women who love unconditionally, face hardships in life and still stand out to shine brighter and emerge stronger.

Check out Jodaa teaser featuring Aly Goni and Mouni Roy below:

