Johnny Orlando shares new single ‘You’re Just Drunk’

“You’re Just Drunk” follows a stellar release streak for Orlando in 2021 including the pop-edm track “I Don’t (with DVBBS),” the melodic pop smash “Daydream,” and the lead single “It’s Alright” from the Netflix film, My Little Pony: A New Generation.

Throughout 2021 Orlando has highlighted his ever-evolving artistry and identity as an artist with significant international presence, and “You’re Just Drunk” continues to set the stage for his forthcoming full project.

“I have been waiting to release ‘You’re Just Drunk’ from the moment I wrote it in January of this year,” said Orlando. “This was one of the first songs I wrote with an upcoming project in mind, and it was a pivotal moment in my artistic journey. I have been searching for my unique sound for a very long time, and I think this song made everything finally click for me. It inspired new confidence that I didn’t feel through any of my previous releases, so I couldn’t be more excited that it is finally out in the world for everyone to enjoy. This is just a taste of what is to come in the next year… so get ready!”

The accompanying visual for “You’re Just Drunk,” directed by Iris Kim [renforshort, LOLO, Anna Sofia], is out now. The creative for the official video kept an abstract approach in mind, combining an array of hazy, muted colours and quick cuts to emulate the feeling of being at a party that you want to escape from.

Upon release, “You’re Just Drunk” made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.

Following his 2019 and 2020 wins, Orlando was nominated at the MTV EMA for Best Canadian Act for the third consecutive year – fans can vote for Orlando HERE. Orlando recently sold out his hometown show Johnny Orlando: One Night Only in Toronto on November 18 at The Axis Club with support from Gus and special guests.

With high demand from his global fanbase, he recently announced Johnny Orlando: One Night Only in Los Angeles at The Roxy on November 21.