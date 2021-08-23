Jonas brothers kickstart ‘Remember This’ tour

- Advertisement -

American pop rock band Jonas Brothers is back on the road with its ‘Remember This’ tour which kick started this week. The Jonas Brothers’ eleventh headlining tour is expected to run through October 27 with a closing show at the Hollywood Bowl.

The brothers’ have been updating their fans with pictures from the tour on their Instagram page.

Formed in 2005, the three-brother band comprising Nick, Kevin and Joe gained popularity from their appearances on the Disney.

The band has albums like ‘It’s About Time’, ‘Jonas Brothers’, ‘A Little Bit Longer’, ‘Lines, Vines and Trying Times’ and ‘Happiness Begins’ to its credit.

Golden Globe nominee Nick Jonas got married to mega star Priyanka Chopra on December 1, 2018.